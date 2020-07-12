Dorothy LaVerne Howell
Immokalee - Dorothy LaVerne Howell, a lifelong resident of Immokalee, FL, went home to be with the Lord on July 9, 2020, at the age of 86 at her home.
Dorothy is survived by her seven children; Son Cecil Howell (Rita), son James (Pat) Howell (Karen), Daughter Lynette Bartlett (Frank), son Mike Howell (Debbie), son Randy Howell (Patti), son Joe Howell (Dawn), and son Timmy Howell (Marisol); Her sisters Mildred Witherington, Freida Lancaster, and Vivian Avis, and brother Pascal Bryant; her 14 grandchildren, 30 great- grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her partner Danny Rosbough. She is predeceased by her husband Cecil R. (Jimmy) Howell Sr., her parents Pascal and Rachel Bryant, her sisters Edith Keen and Betty Joyce Hendry, and her granddaughters Dawn Howell Amos and Sherri Howell.
Dorothy was born on September 3, 1933, in Immokalee, FL. She married the love of her life, Jimmy, and began her family….her greatest joy and pride.
Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, grandma, nana, churchgoer, and community member. She was always involved in her kids' school and activities. She was a longtime school bus driver, lunch room lady, and cheering section at Immokalee Indian games. Wherever her kids were, she was there. Family was the center of her world. She also became the heart of the community when she ran Alene's Restaurant in town. Everyone knew her, her hospitality, and her 'Nana Pudding! Our town and our family have lost one of the great ones and she will be sorely missed.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 am on Thursday, July 16th at First United Methodist Church of Immokalee. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and limited space the service will be a private service for immediate family only. A graveside service will follow immediately after at the Immokalee Baptist Cemetery at 11:30 for close family and friends. We kindly ask everyone to wear masks. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.