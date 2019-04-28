Resources
Naples, FL

Dorothy Machala passed away

earlier this year after living a long wonderful life of 92 years. Dot inspired all those who knew her and will forever be remembered as an eternal mother, grandmother, wife, and friend. Born and raised in Rhode Island, Dorothy Falls married her first love, Edward Machala, and was happily married until his death in 1983. Most

remember Dot as a colorful firecracker, who was incredibly kind but would never

hesitate to tell you her true thoughts. She is beloved by her surviving family, especially her grandson, Peter, whom she raised as her own from a young age. Dorothy is buried alongside her husband, Eddie, in Rhode Island per her wishes. Rest in Peace, Dot.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019
