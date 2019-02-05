|
Dorothy Nell Beedles Graham
Venice, FL
Dorothy Nell Beedles Graham died January 31, 2019 at the age 78, in Venice, Florida after a long
battle with Alzheimer's. Dorothy was born February 16, 1940 in Douglasville, Georgia to Reven and Mary
Loveless Beedles, who preceded her in death. She had one sister Reva Joyce Whitfield, who also preceded her in death.
Dorothy resided in Summerville, Georgia for the better part of her childhood before relocating to Naples to be closer to her sister. She is preceded in death by her husband Eddie Graham and is survived by her three children William Beedles, Sheila Wortham, and Angela Davis; eight grandchildren, Shovondia Sainvil, Cherrill Jett, Eddie St. Vil, Shanqia Lockett, William Beedles, Alexandria Beedles, Tyreese Beedles and Quenton Perry; and one great-grandchild, Delilah Beedles.
To know Dorothy, Mrs. Dot as she was often called, was to know that she was both a touch of spice and a ray of sunshine. She was kind, tender, compassionate but most of all she was loving. Dorothy's legacy exudes love, strength, truth, respect, trust, kindness, hope, and empowerment.
We would like to thank Bay Breeze Health and
Rehabilitation Center and Tidewell Hospice who took
excellent care of Dorothy.
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the , http://act.alz.org/goto/
Dorothy_Graham.
