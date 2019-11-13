|
Dorothy T. Mete
Naples - Dorothy T. "Dottie" Mete died on Tuesday, November 12th.after a long battle with cancer, she was 72 years old. She was surrounded by her children and husband during her final moments.
Dorothy was born and raised in Staten Island, New York. She received an Associate Degree from Pace University where she met her now husband, Edward L. Mete.
Dorothy was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was loved by many for the down to earth wisdom and pragmatic support that only a mother can offer, not just to her own children, but to her children's friends and her friends' children. Not a child was born that didn't receive a homemade afghan from Dottie. She had the rare gift to easily chat with anyone, putting you at ease and making you feel like she'd known you for a lifetime. This trait gave her a special place in the hearts of anyone who had once been a newcomer to her circle of friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Janet and Robert Tanner, and her brother Bob Tanner.
She leaves behind her husband and five children Janine Malsbury (Francis) of Tampa, FL, Laura Frizzell (Michael) of Atlanta, GA, Nicole Johnson (Todd) of Greenwich, CT, Brad Mete (Diana) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Elizabeth Strouse (Erik) of Herndon, VA. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 3 siblings, and countless other friends and family.
Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, November 17th from 2pm to 4pm at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, Florida
A mass of Christian Burial will be held in her honor at St. William Church 601 Seagate Drive in Naples on Monday, November 18th at 9:45am. She will be buried at Sarasota National Cemetery on Wednesday, November 20th at 12:15pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to Avow Hospice in her memory.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019