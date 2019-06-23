|
|
Dorothy Waite Benedict
Naples - Dorothy Waite Benedict passed away on June 10, 2019 with family by her side,
She was 93, the eldest child of Helen (nee Peirce) and Virgil Waite.
She was a beloved wife, mother of 4, grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 21.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Ralph Henry "Hank" Benedict, Jr.
Also surviving are daughters Jane Butts (Kim) and Barbara Adams (Vince), sons William Benedict (Susan) and James Benedict (Trudy), her grandchildren, great grandchildren, her brother Donald Waite (Yvonne), her sisters-in-law Anne Spitzer and Mary Bardwell (Robert), as well as many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents and her sister, Ann Waite Andrews.
At her request, there will be a private interment at Naples Memorial Gardens.
She will be sorely missed and long remembered by all who knew her.
Memorials may be made to Avow Hospice (1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, Fl. 34105) or Alzheimer's Support Network (660 Tamiami Trl. N, #21, Naples, Fl. 34102). Condolences may be left online at www.HodgesNaplesMG.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 23, 2019