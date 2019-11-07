|
Dorris B. Davis
Naples - Dorris (Dorrie) Bachman Haines Davis passed away in her beloved Naples, Florida on November 4, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born in St. Louis, Mo., February 13, 1924, but had always loved the ocean and went from being a snowbird to a resident 35 years ago.
She is survived by her son Willis William Haines, Jr., his wife Kelly, and their children and grandchild and by her daughter, Deborah Haines Starke, and her husband Patrick, their children and grandchildren. She is predeceased by husband Willis William Haines, Sr., former husband Wilson L. Davis, Sr. and her brother, Arville Bachman.
Dorrie graduated from Washington University in St. Louis at a time when just three percent of women graduated from college. Armed with a degree in English, she worked as a department store buyer and modeled. She went on to do public relations for the St. Louis Conservatory and School for the Arts and for Curtain Up dinner Theater in St. Louis.
Her passions were art and writing and she taught both of these. She entered juried art shows, receiving awards primarily for her watercolors. She was also involved in raising funds for charitable causes, often through her sorority, Alpha Chi Omega.
Dorrie will be remembered for her great beauty, her amazing eye for design and her tenacity and by those she called her proudest accomplishments, her children.
After a family service in Naples, she will be interred next her husband Willis William Haines, Sr., at Bellefontaine Cemetery in St. Louis.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019