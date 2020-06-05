Duane E. Joseph
Bonita Springs - Duane E. Joseph, 91, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Peggy, his son, Duane R., his parents, Della and Everett, and his brothers, Jerry and Robert. Survivors include his children, Judy (David) Owen and Meredith Joseph; his grandchildren, Jennifer (Eric) Johnson, Joseph (Jenna) Owen, Janeesa (Garret Price) Joseph, Jostin and Jovani Calo; and his great grandchildren, Maxwell & Gabrielle Johnson, Everett and Rockford Price, Summer & Case Owen.
Duane was born January 17, 1929, in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from Central High School in Minneapolis, MN and was the first to attend college in his family. He graduated from the University of Minnesota Law School.
Duane's career accomplishments were many; He worked as a waiter through high school and law school to support his family and pay for his education at the U of M. He was a self- made man. He was a partner in the Dorsey & Whitney law firm for over forty years specializing in real estate law, banking and business law, as well as serving as chairman of the real estate department and management committees of the Dorsey Law Firm. In addition, he was an adjunct professor of Real Estate Law at the University of Minnesota Law School. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of various businesses, civic and charitable corporations and served as trustee for many clients and family members.
For over fifty years he was a member of the Board of Directors and counsel for Ryan Companies and cherished his Ryan family friendships. Duane was also one of the founder's of Riverside Bank and a member of its Board of Directors and a shareholder of the bank and member of the board of directors for many years.
He was a member of the same AA group for over forty years and a tremendously supportive and loyal friend to many. Duane & Peggy we're deeply faithful and were longtime members of Mt. Olivet Church, Mpls., MN, and First Presbyterian Church, Bonita Springs, FL.
Duane was a tremendous role model, humble, a visionary with a sharp intellect. He instilled the importance of family, hard work, the love of adventure, the joy found in nature and the opportunity to do good things for others.
Duane had an avid interest in travel, world events, finance, sports, a lover of the arts, and always intrigued by the latest technology & gadgets. He was always interested in his family's lives and people he encountered. He was a 12 time marathon runner, and a life-long learner. Duane enriched the lives of his children and grandchildren by his many acts of kindness and generosity and encouraged them to succeed, along with his amazing ability to mentor and guide with wisdom. He was a keen observer, a man of integrity & dignity with a great sense humor and a man of style who loved his cashmere. Duane was an incredibly special person who was much loved and respected by his family, friends and colleagues. He lived with Parkinson's disease with grace, fortitude, vitality and enthusiasm for life, knowing God was by his side.
Our family is so incredibly grateful to Wioletta Lesniowska, Duane's full time amazing & compassionate caregiver, along with Aurea Chaplin. We love and miss him but his spirit and words of wisdom will always be with us. Memorials may be made to Joanne's House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, FL.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in Minneapolis, MN at a later date which will be published in the Mpls. Star & Tribune. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, Family Owned Since 1978.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.