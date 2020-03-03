Services
Beachwood Society
4444 Tamiami Trl N.
Naples , FL 34103
(239) 261-1767
Dwayne E. Russell

Naples, FL - Dwayne E. Russell passed away peacefully February 19, 2020 at My Tapestry at The Arlington of Naples, Florida.

He was born May 14, 1934 in Floyd, Iowa, the son of the late Leslie L. and Lillian (Giles) Russell. He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene, his sister, Barbara (George) Dronen, special chosen family, Gary and Judy Bassett, sister-in-law, Evelyn Perala and many special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Joledene, Bonnie, and Beverly and his brothers, Curtis and Leslie, Jr. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 15 at 3:00 p.m.at The Arlington of Naples. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dwayne's memory may be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105 or to the donor's choice. Cremation has been entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Trail N., Naples, (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020
