Earl C. Bird
1945 - 2020
Earl C. Bird

Estero - Earl C. Bird, 75, of Estero, FL passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, FL. Formerly of Barrington, IL he had been a resident of Estero since 2003. Earl was born April 22, 1945 in Ann Arbor, MI a son of the late Donald E. and Nan Rose (Frazer) Bird.

He was a graduate of Ferris State University where he earned his Bachelor of Business Administration Degree. His career was spent working at Metropolitan Chicago Healthcare Council, retiring as CEO in 2006.

As an avid golfer, Earl was a former member of the Biltmore Country Club in North Barrington, IL and was currently a member of Shadow Wood Country Club in Estero. He also enjoyed watching Michigan State University Football and was a passionate fan of the Chicago Bears.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 51 years, Phyllis M. (Bell) Bird; loving sons, Kyle Bird of Babcock Ranch, FL and Jamison (Elli Becker) Bird of Livingston, MT; brother, Rodney (Rosemarie) Bird of Brighton, MI; and cherished grandson, Lewis Earl Bird.

Funeral service will be private. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.






Published in Naples Daily News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
