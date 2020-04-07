|
|
Earle F. Cook Jr.
Naples - Earle F. Cook Jr., 92, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Attleboro, MA, a retired funeral director, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Arbor Glen in Naples. He was the beloved husband of Velma K. (McAdams) Cook, whom he married on September 18, 1954.
Born on June 19, 1927 in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Earle F. Cook Sr. and the late Blanche (Parke) Cook.
Earle honorably served our country in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II.
He graduated from Manter Hall School in Cambridge, MA, attended the University of Connecticut, and graduated from New England Institute in Boston, MA.
Earle was the proud owner of the Cook Funeral Home in Attleboro for more than thirty years, before his retirement.
A warm, gracious, and giving man, he was actively involved in, and committed to, his community, his church, and his cherished family.
Earle was a founder of both Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Attleboro Area and the Widow to Widow program in Attleboro. He was a past member of the Board of Directors of Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro Savings Bank, the Attleboro Scholarship Foundation, the Massachusetts Funeral Directors Association, Daggett-Crandall Retirement Home in Norton, MA, and Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Attleboro. He was the past Chairman of the Men's Division of the Attleboro Area Council of Churches and the Professional Division of United Way - Attleboro, as well as the past President of the Belmont Lions Club, Attleboro Lions Club, and King Philip Shrine Club.
Earle was past Master Rabboni Lodge, A.F. & A.M., past Senior Deacon of the Episcopal Church of Attleboro, past Vice-Chairman of the Evangelical Covenant Church, past Trustee of the Naples United Church of Christ, and a past member of Aleppo Temple Shrine, Order of Jesters, and Nava Grotto. He generously volunteered his time and efforts for many years in the Heart Catheterization Lab at Naples Community Hospital and was a former member of Highland Country Club and the Rhode Island Philatelic Society.
Always an active and vibrant man, he was an avid runner up until age seventy-five, and loved to play gold into his nineties. His passion for life and living served as a true legacy to his family, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his wife, Velma, he leaves his loving children: Brian R. Cook of Tucson, AZ; Cynthia C. Brown and her husband, Richard Davis, of Westford, MA; and Jeffrey A. Cook of Attleboro, MA. He was the adoring grandfather of Austin Cook of Tucson, AZ; Nicholas Brown of Canton, MA; Lindsay Brown of Waltham, MA; Robert Cook of Vass, NC; and Jennifer Garcia of London, UK; and the proud great-grandfather of two great-grandchildren. He leaves his extended family and many dear friends, both near and far.
Friends and family will be invited to attend a Memorial Service for Earle at a later date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Earle to Boston Children's Hospital in Memory of Earle F. Cook Jr. online at bostonchildrens.org/givenow, or by mail to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Dr. Suite 602, Boston MA 02215-5301 and include "Earle F. Cook Jr." in the memo line.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020