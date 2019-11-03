|
|
Earle L. Messere
Marco Island - Earle L. Messere, 87, of Marco Island, Florida and South Kingstown, Rhode Island (RI) passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019. Earle was predeceased by his beloved wife of 57 years, Barbara Eldridge Messere. He was the loving father of Carolyn Messere, M.D., of Marco Island; Suzanne Messere of Palo Alto, California; and Stephen Messere of Newport, RI. He was predeceased by his parents William O. Messere and Eva (Mathurin) Messere, and his siblings: Gloria Menard; William Messere; Lloyd Messere; and Dolores Mason.
Earle grew up in Woonsocket, RI, and spent many years living in South Kingstown, before retiring to Marco Island and spending summers in Green Hill, RI. He graduated from Mount Saint Charles Academy. His higher education included: URI with a B.S. with honors in Engineering, where he also served as a Trustee of the URI Foundation as well as on advisory councils for both the Schools of Oceanography and Engineering; MIT with an M.S. with honors in Aeronautics and Astronautics; UNCO with an M.P.A. with honors; and UMASS Dartmouth with an Honorary Doctorate in Engineering. He was elected to Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society, Phi Kappa Phi Academic Excellence Society, and Sigma Gamma Tau Aerospace Engineering Honor Society.
He served in the U.S. Army Reserves as well as an active duty tour as a second lieutenant in the 20th Engineering Battalion and received an honorable discharge.
During Earle's 50-year career as a research engineer in undersea warfare, including 34 years at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) and its predecessor organizations, he established a reputation as a leading authority in the fields of undersea warfare innovation and systems development both nationally and internationally. Most notably, he was recognized as a pioneer for developing and introducing digital workstations and large-scale computers into submarine warfare control systems for the Trident Submarine Command and Control System. He was appointed as Technical Director of NUWC in 1982 and served until his retirement in 1995. Earle received numerous awards for innovation, leadership and service to his country throughout his career; however, the most significant was the Distinguished Executive Presidential Rank Award presented by President George H.W. Bush in 1989.
Earle also made numerous contributions to national initiatives on behalf of the U.S. Navy and the Department of Defense. For example, he was the U.S. Scientific Representative on the Governing Board of the NATO Underwater Research Center in La Spezia, Italy, as well as the Chair of the Technical Team for the OPVAV international Navy to Navy exchanges with all allied countries.
Earle's distinguished career and contributions to undersea warfare were recognized by Senator Claiborne Pell in the congressional record (102nd Congress Vol. 138, No 28 March 3, 1992).
Arrangements were made by the Fuller Funeral Home, Naples Florida. For online condolences and shared memories, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019