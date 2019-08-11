|
Edison Munroe
Naples - Edison Beryl Munroe of Naples FL (previously from Westborough, MA) passed away at the age of 88 after a brief illness on August 4, 2019. He was born on July 2, 1931, in Flint Michigan - the son of John & Myrtis Munroe.
After graduating from Lynn Classical High in 1949, Ed attended MIT & the prestigious General Electric Sr Management Training Program. He married Marjorie Martel in February 1962 & had three children. Ed spent most of his career as an executive in manufacturing at General Electric and Coppus Engineering in Worcester, MA, before moving on to life as a full time Entrepreneur in 1985. Ed & Margie opened 4 Book Stores together, selling them in 2006 & retiring full time to Florida.
Ed was an avid golfer & enjoyed Boston sports teams, writing poetry, reading, dining out & good times among his many lifelong friends & his family.
He leaves his wife of 57 years, Margie Munroe; one son, John Munroe & his wife Lee and two daughters - Kristin Parone & her husband Tim and Michelle Brown & her husband Kevin; his brother Robert Munroe & his wife Velma, and his sister-in-law Linda Rogers & her husband Wes. He also leaves 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. He will be dearly missed by family & many lifelong friends, who were there for him until the very end.
Services will be held at 11AM on Monday, August 26, 2019, at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 3 John Street, Westborough, MA. Donations can be made to Avow Hospice, Naples, FL or St Matthews House, Naples, FL in memory of Ed.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019