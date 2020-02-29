Services
Edith Caldwell
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Parish
Lebanon, NH
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery
N. Lauderdale, FL
Edith Healy Caldwell

Lebanon, NH - Edith Healy Caldwell, 95, passed away February 26, 2020 in Lebanon, NH. She was born May 16, 1924, in Queens, NYC, NY. Edie, to her family and friends, will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Edie was a businesswoman, homemaker, and caregiver to her husbands, but was perhaps best known as an avid amateur golfer, winning numerous tournaments and club championships in NJ, PA and FL. After moving to Naples, Florida in retirement, she was honored to once play with professional golfer Nancy Lopez.

She was predeceased by her parents, Edith M. (Messett) and William A. Healy; sister, Marilyn Healy Galdi; beloved husbands, Wallace F. Traendly and Porter B. Caldwell, Jr.; and most recently her stepson, Blake Traendly.

Edie is remembered by her loving family, nephew, Gary (Peggy) Galdi of Vero Beach, FL; stepdaughter, Joy Traendly of Ft. Bragg, CA; stepdaughter-in-law, Aletta Traendly of S. Strafford, VT; grandchildren, Berne (Rachel) Traendly and Rachel Traendly of Fairlee, VT, Keefe (Yvette) Traendly and Natalie (Spencer Gregg) Traendly of S. Strafford, VT, and Brooks Traendly of Brooklyn, NY; great-grandchildren Austin, Harper, Eden, and Lua Blake Maurice of Fairlee, VT; and stepchildren from her marriage to Porter B. Caldwell, Jr., Sandra Caldwell (Tuck) Bowie and their son, Bryan, of Virginia Beach, VA and Porter B. (Yvonne) Caldwell, III of Mt. Laurel, NJ.

Her family would like to thank the Harvest Hill nurses, aides, and staff for the care given to Edie these past years and to the hospice nurses and aides for their tender care during her final days.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Parish in Lebanon, NH at 10:00 A.M. March 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held March 12, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery in N. Lauderdale, FL, where Edie will be interred beside her parents and sister.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bayada Hospice, 316 Main Street Unit EH-6, Norwich, VT 05055.

To leave a message of condolence please visit the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.

"May my swing be straight and the ball fly far. May my round be blessed with no worse than par." ~ A Golfer's Prayer
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020
