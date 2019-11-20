|
|
Edna "EDY" Jameson
Naples - We regret to announce the passing of Edna "EDY" Jameson, age 91, on November 13, 2019. She was born in Norwalk, Ohio on January 15, 1928 to Fred & Leona Vogus. Edy enjoyed dancing and socializing with her friends. She was a hairdresser in Naples, Florida for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, King; son, King Jameson; and sister, Gladius and Ethel. She is survived by her sister, Margret Hayes; son Kyle Jameson; daughter, Kay Amburgy. She had 6 grandsons, Mathew, Ryan, Shane and Brett, Jayson & Jeremy. Also 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Many great family and friends.
A private service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name to ., 1475 N.E. Ave., Miami, FL 33125 or Dementia Assn., PO Box 103, Emery, SD 57332.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019