|
|
Edna Lorene Caruthers
Naples - Lifelong Florida resident Lorene Marshall Caruthers, 87, passed away on March 20, 2020 in Naples Florida. Mrs. Caruthers was born February 21, 1933 on Marco Island, Florida to Carl and Nellie Marshall. She graduated from Naples High School in 1951. She was a successful realtor in the Tampa Bay area prior to moving back to Naples. Lorene is survived by her husband of 65 years, Samuel Benjamin Caruthers Sr, her children Carol (Tom) Haley, Sam Caruthers Jr., Joe (Kim) Caruthers, and daughter-in-law Laura Caruthers. She was preceded in death by her son Alan Caruthers. She was also known as Nana to her grandchildren Dori Yarris, Benjamin Caruthers, Sarah Caruthers, and Samuel Caruthers. There will be a graveside service at Naples Memorial Gardens, Wednesday March 25, 2020 at 1:30 PM. For online condolence visit www.Fullernaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020