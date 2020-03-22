Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
1:30 PM
Naples Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Caruthers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Lorene Caruthers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Lorene Caruthers Obituary
Edna Lorene Caruthers

Naples - Lifelong Florida resident Lorene Marshall Caruthers, 87, passed away on March 20, 2020 in Naples Florida. Mrs. Caruthers was born February 21, 1933 on Marco Island, Florida to Carl and Nellie Marshall. She graduated from Naples High School in 1951. She was a successful realtor in the Tampa Bay area prior to moving back to Naples. Lorene is survived by her husband of 65 years, Samuel Benjamin Caruthers Sr, her children Carol (Tom) Haley, Sam Caruthers Jr., Joe (Kim) Caruthers, and daughter-in-law Laura Caruthers. She was preceded in death by her son Alan Caruthers. She was also known as Nana to her grandchildren Dori Yarris, Benjamin Caruthers, Sarah Caruthers, and Samuel Caruthers. There will be a graveside service at Naples Memorial Gardens, Wednesday March 25, 2020 at 1:30 PM. For online condolence visit www.Fullernaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -