Edna Ruth Stropparo
Naples - Edna Ruth Stropparo, 73 passed away peacefully at her Naples home on Friday, August 16, 2019.
Born in Edinburgh, IN on November 8, 1945, She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lester Dale Lambring.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Pamela Lambring Di Sarro and Kristina Lambring Arsenault; Son-in-Law, Kevin Arsenault; Grandchildren, Ashley Arsenault, Taylor Di Sarro, Matthew Di Sarro, Ally Arsenault and Garrett Arsenault all of Naples; Sisters, Sue Endicott of Columbus, IN and Jennifer Harris of Crothersville, IN.
A Memorial Service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 4150 Goodlette Rd., N., Naples, FL 34109 at 11 a.m. Saturday August 24, 2019.
Ruth will be interred at St. John's Sauer's Lutheran Church, 1108 S. County 460 E, Seymour, IN 47274 at a date yet to be determined.
Per Ruth's request, in lieu of flowers, friends and family may donate to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105; avowcares.org; 239-261-4404.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019