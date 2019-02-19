|
|
Edward Carl Tanzer
Ave Maria, FL
Edward Carl Tanzer, loving husband and father of two children, a Vietnam War Veteran and resident of Ave Maria, FL entered eternal rest on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at the age of 76.
Ed was born on August 5, 1942 in Everett, MA to Mildred and Robert Tanzer. Ed attended Everett High School and enjoyed restoring fast cars, playing football, and being an avid ham radio operator (W4PNG) which he enjoyed throughout his life. He joined the Air Force in 1962.
Ed loved the Air Force, which gave him the opportunity to travel and enjoy new adventures and served honorably for 20 years. Ed's first assignment after basic training was a radar site in Winthrop, Ma., close to home. He was then assigned to Tyndall AFB, Panama City, Fl. From 64-65, Ed worked as a radar navigation specialist in Ubon, Thailand, during the Vietnam War and was a purple heart recipient. Ed's next assignment was at Homestead AFB, Homestead, FL. Following Homestead, Ed was stationed at Kessler Air Force Base as an instructor for Foreign students; Denver for schooling before heading to his next assignment Eielson AFB, Fairbanks, AK; Hill AFB, Ogden, Utah; Bucks Harbor Radar Site, Machias, Maine; and finally, Langley AFB where he worked with the F15 program until he retired. Ed enjoyed being a ham radio operator during his military service and beyond.
Before retiring, Ed wanted to learn how to sail and took lessons at the Coast Guard Base in Yorktown. He bought his first sailboat, a 23' Ranger, and his sailing adventures began. Ed sold the Ranger and bought a beautiful 35' Pearson. After many years of sailing the Chesapeake Bay, Ed got the Blue Water fever and bought a 32' Westsail and did his circumnavigation. Then he bought his beloved Swan, on which he had many sailing adventures crossing the blue waters.
In 2008, Ed met Jan Sherbert, and it was a perfect union -- they were married July 3, 2010 at Herrington Harbor Yacht Club on the Chesapeake Bay. Naples area was calling and they then purchased a home in Del Webb in Ave Maria, Florida where they resided at the time of his death
Ed was preceded in death by his father, Robert; his mother, Mildred; and his brother, Frank and two cats - Cherokee and Cheyenne whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his loving wife Jan Sherbert-Tanzer and their two fur babies - Chloe and Cooper; his two children, Robert D. Tanzer (Fanny) of Kingsmill, OH and Nikki M. Tanzer of San Antonio, TX from his first wife, Vivian; and his cousin Susan Goldberg (Michael) and their three children, Joshua, Jonathan and Rebecca; and loving nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, February 21 , 2019 from 1:00pm-3:00 pm at the Del Webb Club House, Ave Maria, FL. Flowers may be sent to Jan Sherbert-Tanzer, 5942 Plymouth Place, Ave Maria, FL 34142.
The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to a Veteran's organization of your choice and/or The Humane Society.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019