Services
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Del Webb Club House
Ave Maria, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Tanzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Carl Tanzer


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Carl Tanzer Obituary
Edward Carl Tanzer

Ave Maria, FL

Edward Carl Tanzer, loving husband and father of two children, a Vietnam War Veteran and resident of Ave Maria, FL entered eternal rest on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at the age of 76.

Ed was born on August 5, 1942 in Everett, MA to Mildred and Robert Tanzer. Ed attended Everett High School and enjoyed restoring fast cars, playing football, and being an avid ham radio operator (W4PNG) which he enjoyed throughout his life. He joined the Air Force in 1962.

Ed loved the Air Force, which gave him the opportunity to travel and enjoy new adventures and served honorably for 20 years. Ed's first assignment after basic training was a radar site in Winthrop, Ma., close to home. He was then assigned to Tyndall AFB, Panama City, Fl. From 64-65, Ed worked as a radar navigation specialist in Ubon, Thailand, during the Vietnam War and was a purple heart recipient. Ed's next assignment was at Homestead AFB, Homestead, FL. Following Homestead, Ed was stationed at Kessler Air Force Base as an instructor for Foreign students; Denver for schooling before heading to his next assignment Eielson AFB, Fairbanks, AK; Hill AFB, Ogden, Utah; Bucks Harbor Radar Site, Machias, Maine; and finally, Langley AFB where he worked with the F15 program until he retired. Ed enjoyed being a ham radio operator during his military service and beyond.

Before retiring, Ed wanted to learn how to sail and took lessons at the Coast Guard Base in Yorktown. He bought his first sailboat, a 23' Ranger, and his sailing adventures began. Ed sold the Ranger and bought a beautiful 35' Pearson. After many years of sailing the Chesapeake Bay, Ed got the Blue Water fever and bought a 32' Westsail and did his circumnavigation. Then he bought his beloved Swan, on which he had many sailing adventures crossing the blue waters.

In 2008, Ed met Jan Sherbert, and it was a perfect union -- they were married July 3, 2010 at Herrington Harbor Yacht Club on the Chesapeake Bay. Naples area was calling and they then purchased a home in Del Webb in Ave Maria, Florida where they resided at the time of his death

Ed was preceded in death by his father, Robert; his mother, Mildred; and his brother, Frank and two cats - Cherokee and Cheyenne whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his loving wife Jan Sherbert-Tanzer and their two fur babies - Chloe and Cooper; his two children, Robert D. Tanzer (Fanny) of Kingsmill, OH and Nikki M. Tanzer of San Antonio, TX from his first wife, Vivian; and his cousin Susan Goldberg (Michael) and their three children, Joshua, Jonathan and Rebecca; and loving nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, February 21 , 2019 from 1:00pm-3:00 pm at the Del Webb Club House, Ave Maria, FL. Flowers may be sent to Jan Sherbert-Tanzer, 5942 Plymouth Place, Ave Maria, FL 34142.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to a Veteran's organization of your choice and/or The Humane Society.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now