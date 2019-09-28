|
Edward F. Camposano, age 71, a 40 year resident of Marco Island, FL, formerly of Watertown, MA. Died on September 20th after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's and dementia diseases. Eddie was surrounded by his loving family. Beloved wife of 45 years to Janet S. (Pratt). Devoted father of Jennifer (Wallace) of Del Ray Beach, FL and Brooke Camposano of Wellington, FL. Loving grandfather of Connelly, Rory and Brooklyn. Very close brothers, Paul (Nancy), Bobby (Janice) and David (Kathy) Camposano, all of Florida. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Eddie was predeceased by his parents, Paul Sr. and Eleanor L. (Tomei) Camposano. Eddie was a great athlete and attended Florida State University. He pitched the baseball team to greatness in the late 1960's. He had a passion for the youth of Marco Island and coached baseball and softball teams for many years. Funeral Mass to be held on Saturday, October 5th at 11 am at San Marco Catholic Church. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. The family will meet guests at 10:30 am at the entrance of the church to express condolences. Arrangements in care of Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home, Marco Island, FL.
