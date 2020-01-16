|
|
Edward Gargiulo
Naples - Naples, Florida - Edward T. Gargiulo, 87, passed away on Sunday, January 12, in Naples, FL following a brief illness. He moved to Naples from Westport, CT in 2002 where he resided until his death. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marilyn, his brother Gerald, his sister Victoria Fasano, sons Edward and his wife Nancy, Stephen and his fiancé Karen James, Michael and his wife Patricia, daughter Laura Evans and her husband Matthew, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was Vice President of Sales and Partner for Anju-Woodridge Inc., where he drove the company's expansion into Europe, Asia and South America. Edward proudly served in the Army with a rank of First Sergeant and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. Edward previously served as a member of the Chamber of Commerce of Mount Vernon, NY. Additionally, he was involved with the Westport, CT Little League Baseball organization, serving multiple terms as League President and Umpire in Chief. Most recently, he served on the Board of Directors for Cedar Hammock G&CC. Edward was an avid golfer and carded multiple holes in one during his lifetime. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Foundation. Memorial services will be held at New Hope Ministries in Naples, FL on February 17th at 10:00 AM.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020