Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Tweedie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Tweedie


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward J. Tweedie Obituary
Edward J. Tweedie

Naples, FL

Edward J. Tweedie of Naples, FL and formerly of Dundee, IL passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019 at the Frances Georgeson Hospice House in Naples of

complications from Alzheimer's. He was born December 12, 1928 in Elgin, IL and was predeceased by his parents William and Irene Tweedie, his only sister, Margaret Hood and his only niece, Clydell Boncoskey.

He was a former past president of IBEW Local 117 and had a 55 year career in the commercial and industrial electrical field.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Carol E. Tweedie; step-daughter, Stephanie Healy-Skube; two grandchildren, Morgan (12) and Grant (14) and his great-niece and nephew, Timothy Boncoskey of Phoenix, AZ and Kimberly DuBois of Honolulu, HI.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home 28300 Tamiami Tr. So., Bonita Springs, FL.

To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now