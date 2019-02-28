|
Edward J. Tweedie
Naples, FL
Edward J. Tweedie of Naples, FL and formerly of Dundee, IL passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019 at the Frances Georgeson Hospice House in Naples of
complications from Alzheimer's. He was born December 12, 1928 in Elgin, IL and was predeceased by his parents William and Irene Tweedie, his only sister, Margaret Hood and his only niece, Clydell Boncoskey.
He was a former past president of IBEW Local 117 and had a 55 year career in the commercial and industrial electrical field.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Carol E. Tweedie; step-daughter, Stephanie Healy-Skube; two grandchildren, Morgan (12) and Grant (14) and his great-niece and nephew, Timothy Boncoskey of Phoenix, AZ and Kimberly DuBois of Honolulu, HI.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home 28300 Tamiami Tr. So., Bonita Springs, FL.
