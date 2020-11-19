1/1
Edward James Tassinari
Edward James Tassinari

Naples - Edward James Tassinari, 87, of Naples FL, and Barnstable MA, passed away Nov 12,

Ed is survived by his loving wife, Beverly (Hull) of Woburn, MA, his son Brian Tassinari of Bonita Springs, FL his daughter Carolyn and her husband James Mader of Madison, CT. and three grandchildren, Matthew and Jonathan Mader of Madison, CT and Elizabeth Tassinari of Canton, MA

Born on April 23, 1933 in Quincy, MA, to Edward Peter and Mary Ellen (Donovan) Tassinari. Ed grew up in Holbrook, MA and graduated from Boston College High School Class of 1952. He attended Stonehill College prior to serving in the Army 1954-1956. After his service, Ed graduated from Boston University ('59) with a B.S. degree in Education and later returned to B.U. and graduated ('74) with a Master's Degree in Education. In 1996 the Board of Trustees of Newbury College awarded him with an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Humane Letters.

Ed began his career in education as Director of American Training School from 1960-1962. In 1962 Ed founded Newbury School of Business, which later became Newbury Junior College and then Newbury College. He served as president and as a trustee, until 1998 when he retired.

A funeral service will be held in Barnstable, MA this coming spring.

memorial contributions can be made to the Newbury Center at Boston University, which was funded by a grant from Newbury College. Make checks out to Trustees of Boston University, add Newbury Center/Edward Tassinari in memo and send to Boston University Development, P.O. Box 22605, NY, NY 10087-2605. On line condolences at www.legacyoptions.com




Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
