Edward John Eberhard MD, age 83 passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Fort Myers.



John Eberhard was born September, 21 1937 in Cleveland Ohio, to Rhea and Ed Eberhard. In 1955 he graduated from McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio. From there John entered the United States Military Academy West Point. The ideals and values of West Point further defined his life. Next was Cornell University Medical College. The years 1965 -1973 were John's most meaningful and humbling as he provided orthopedic surgery care to soldiers wounded in Vietnam at Walter Reed Army Medical Center culminated by serving in Vietnam as Chief of Orthopedic Surgery at the 85th Evacuation Hospital and volunteering at the Qui Hoax Leprosarium. His career then spanned twelve years in a group practice in Maryland before establishing his practice in Naples in 1985, serving his patients for over eighteen years. John was a leader in the Southwest Florida community. His proudest local accomplishment was the founding of the West Point Society of Naples.



His love and admiration for his wife Pat, children, family, and West Point defined his passion for life.



Survivors include the love of his life, wife of 60 years, Pat; children, Karen (John) Bergquist of Bonita Springs, FL, Marie (Pat) Marinari of Kensington, MD; grandchildren Garrett and Patrick; brothers, Jan (Carol) Eberhard MD of Elmira, NY, Eric Eberhard, Seattle WA, and sister Trudy (Ken) Halley, Denver, NC. He was preceded in death by his daughter Laura Hazelett, survived by husband Craig Hazelett.



We ask that you celebrate John's life by making a donation to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.









