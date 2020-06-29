Edward John Valvano



Marco Island - Edward John Valvano "Fast Eddie" of Marco Island, FL passed away unexpectedly June 29, 2020 at the age of 79.



Born in Elizabeth, NJ on January 8, 1941, Ed and his family moved to Marco Island in August 1995 where he was active at San Marco Catholic Church.



Ed is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marianne, their four children Marisa (Frank Rodman), Monica Valvano (Melia Vaccaro), Marylee (Douglas Tirrell), and Anthony; three grandchildren Bryce Rodman, Baylor Rodman and Bianca Valvano; his brother, James Valvano, and many nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 2, at 3:00pm at San Marco Catholic Church on Marco Island. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Anthonian Assn of the Friends of St. Anthony of Padua, Inc., 6107 N. Kenmore Ave, Ste 5, Chicago, IL 60660.









