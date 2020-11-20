Edward Rudolph SchulteEdward Rudolph Schulte, 74, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020. Ed was born in Cincinnati, OH on November 21, 1945 to Edward Schulte and Ruth (Sommer) Schulte. He was preceded in death by his parents.Ed is survived by his wife Georgie (Georgiann Klis Schulte), sister Sandra Wenz (Fred), two children, Eddie (Erica Faitek) and Lindsay Chamings (Andrew). He was blessed with 5 wonderful grandchildren, Mark, Hattie, Maddie, Margot and Maddox.Ed grew up in Cheviot, OH. After graduating from Western Hills High School, he went on to earn a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Cincinnati. He began his career in insurance with USF&G but shortly after was drafted in the US Army. He served in the 25th Infantry, spending nine months in Viet Nam.Once home, he continued his insurance career at Maryland Casualty Company which resulted in a transfer to Minneapolis in 1974 that became his home for forty-two years. He met his wife, Georgie, while working for the Maryland. They married in 1976 and raised their two children in Coon Rapids where Ed was active in many institutions, including Coon Rapids Baseball, where he was a beloved coach into his sixties. Besides the Maryland, Ed also worked for Aon (Alexander & Alexander) and Willis of North America before retiring in 2011.After retiring he happily settled in Naples, FL in 2016. He worked on his golf game and enjoyed many a Bud Light surrounded by friends who became his Naples Family.Ed's legacy will live on through the family recipes he passed down to his children, including Cincinnati chili, deviled eggs, blueberry pancakes, goetta and many more.Many thanks to the wonderful friends in Naples Heritage that supported Ed and Georgie during his illness. Their kindness and generosity made Ed's final journey comforting. We are also thankful for the family and friends that supported us from afar. To the kids in California, family and friends in Minnesota, his family in Kentucky, friends in Michigan, England, Germany, and Belgium, thank you for sending good thoughts and prayers Ed's way.Ed will be interred at a later date in Minneapolis, MN. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Naples Heritage Cares. Funeral arrangements are through Naples Funeral Home, 239-775-4255.