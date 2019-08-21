|
Edward Russell
Marco Island - On Saturday August 17th, 2019 Edward "Kelkie" Russell, loving husband, father of 2 children and grandfather of 3, passed away at the age of 70.
God Saw You Getting Tired
GOD saw that he was getting tired, and a cure was not to be had He put His arms around him and whispered, "Come with me." With tearful eyes we watched him suffer and saw him fade away, Although we loved him dearly we could not make him stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands to rest; God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.
Ed "Kelkie" was born on August 10th, 1949 in Lawton Oklahoma to Jack and Elsie Russell. On January 16th, 1971 he married Colleen Kay Fish and they raised two daughters, Kimberly and Carlie.
In 1972 to 1983 he owned Lee's Cyclery in Fort Collins, Colorado and he went on to open 2 more bicycle stores. Ed bought the very first Mongoose Bike from the garage of founder, Skip Hess and built the first BMX Track in Fort Collins and he named it Boot-hill. In 1983 he sold Lee's Cyclery, bought a motor home and took a 3-month road trip with his family, stopping at every amusement park from Colorado to Florida. When he returned to Fort Collins, he purchased C&W Transportation from his family and turned it into a successful business. He was the owner/president for 31 years before retiring in 2012 to Marco Island Florida to be close to the water.
Kelkie had a passion for life. He adored his family & friends, and loved his music, playing tennis, golfing, boating, jet skiing, and fishing whether the fish were biting or not. He also loved playing his guitar and singing to Colleen while she was preparing dinner and entertaining his many cherished friends. He was respected by so many and well known for his quick wit, his love and generosity for his family, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Ed was preceded in death by his daughter Carlie, his father Jack and his mother Elsie. He is survived by his wife Colleen, daughter Kimberly, son-in-law Stephane, mother-in-law Evelyn, and his grandchildren, Cameron, Jaden and Hayley. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at the Fuller Funeral Home, 4735 Tamiani Trail East, Naples Florida at 7:00 pm. Small reception at Fuller Funeral Home to follow.
Services Pending in Loveland Colorado, at Foundations Church, 1380 N Denver Ave, Loveland Co 80537. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Junior Tennis Program at Cambier Park, 755 8th Ave S, Naples, FL, 34102, in Ed Russell's honor. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019