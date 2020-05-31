Edward W. Schwab
Edward W. Schwab

Naples - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of 88year old Edward W Schwab on May 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his wife of 62 years, Avra Schwab, and his beloved children. He will be greatly missed by his children Andrew Schwab (Aliza Bricklin), Hilary Schwab, Randi Marshall (Scott Marshall) and wonderful grandchildren Jacob Schwab, Rachel Schwab, Alison Shapiro, Melanie Shapiro, Danielle Horridge, Zachary Horridge, and Shauna Marshall.

Ed grew up in Jamaica, New York and lived many years on Long Island where he was a decorator. He then followed his dream and established Autumn Hill Vineyards making wine for 40 years.

Contributions can be made to Avow Hospice of Naples, Fl or Temple Shalom of Naples, Fl or Hadassah.

As a tribute to Ed, please pour yourself a glass of wine and toast his memory. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. For a full obituary please visit www.legacyoptions.com.






Published in Naples Daily News from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
