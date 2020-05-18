|
Edwin F. "Bucky" Janssen
Age 86, will be dearly missed and always remembered by those who loved him. Bucky had incomparable energy and drive that kept him active until the end. He was an avid golfer, tennis player, duck hunter, fisherman, and proud to be the oldest member of his softball team.
Born in St Paul to Edwin and Irene Janssen he attended St Thomas Academy (class of 51) and the University of Notre Dame (class of 55). Professionally he was an incredible salesman, finding success as an owner of StyleCraft Furniture, after which he retired and moved to Naples, FL. His greatest love was his family. Married to his loving wife Mary for 65 years he made a point to tell her how beautiful she was every day. They moved from St Paul to Edina in 1967 and together they raised 6 kids. Those kids brought 16 grandkids, who added 10 great grandkids - and Bucky adored everyone of them, as they did him.
Preceded in death by his parents, grandchild David Paul and sister Rosemary Bratschi. Bucky is survived by his wife Mary, children Mary (Tom) Seitz, Edwin (Cynthia), Bill (Kara), David (Missy), Cindy, Sandra (Brian) Barry, 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and sister Claire Schoenwetter. His final words to his kids were "...Lord, thank you, it's been a great run". Services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St Jude Children's Research Hospital in his memory.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 18 to May 24, 2020