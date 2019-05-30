|
|
Edwin "Ed" H. Schecher
Naples, FL
Edwin "Ed" H. Schecher passed away, surrounded by his loving family, May 3, 2019 at the age of 92 in Naples, FL. Ed was a resident of Naples for almost 40 years and had previously resided in Oceanport, NJ. He was an true patriot proudly serving his country as an active member of the U.S. Navy. He became a sucessful real estate broker with Century 21 Schecher Realty for many years with his late wife Audrey. After his retirement he loved camping and boating. He cherished family and always said how important family is. He leaves behind a lot of sad hearts and will be missed greatly.
Ed is survived by his loving wife, Marianne (they were to celebrate their anniversary on May 28th). He was preceded in death by his first wife, Audrey Jane Schecher, for which they have 4 sons, 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Private services were held with his family in Naples on May 4, 2019. To share memories or light a candle, please visit Ed's Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com
The likes of Ed shall never pass this way again. But his presence, class and joy of life will remain forever with us in our book of memories.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 30, 2019