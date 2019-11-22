Services
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
New Life Church
3971 Via Del Rey
Bonita Springs, FL
1940 - 2019
Bonita Springs - Effie Jane Latimer Lee lost her two year battle with cancer on November 21, 2019. She was born in Houston, Texas on December 22, 1940 to Jesse and Vera Sue Latimer. Her early years were spent in East Texas and later in El Paso Texas and Hatch New Mexico.

Later as a single mother raising two children Gradi and Richard in Austin Texas, she graduated with honors from the University of Texas at Austin in nutrition and dietetics. After an internship in Colorado where she received her license as a Registered Dietitian, the family moved to Greenville, South Carolina where she worked as a clinical dietitian and assistant food service director. Then she took a management position at a hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana where she received her Master's Degree from Indiana University. She met her husband, Gary Alan Lee, with whom she has spent the last very happy 41 years together. While living in Indiana she was recruited to another management position with Enodis Corporation which at that time was the largest manufacturer of commercial foodservice equipment in the World. There she used her skills in food science and now has her name on a number of foodservice equipment patents. Later as director of international sales, she oversaw equipment sales around the World and traveled to many countries during her 24 years there. After retirement, she and her husband moved to their home in Bonita Springs where they have been residing for the last 19 years.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gary of Bonita Springs, her daughter, Gradi and her husband Dr. Richard Evans, and son, Dr. Richard Goodwin and his wife Ellen, and 5 grandchildren: Ian, Nathan and Mikaela Evans; and Janie and Gordon Goodwin; her mother, Vera Sue Schultz-Hamel, age 97, and two sisters, Patricia Cash and Betty Carper who all reside in Georgia.

Her husband, Gary, relates that she was the kindest most gentle and loving soul that he has ever met. Their wonderful memories made together must now sustain his existence on this Earth. She was a devout Christian and she is no doubt with her beloved Jesus in a new body in Heaven.

Services will be held at the New Life Church, 3971 Via Del Rey, Bonita Springs, Florida Monday, November 25th at 4:00 pm, reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Moffitt Cancer Center at Moffitt.org/give.

To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
