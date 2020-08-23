1/
Eileen Crimmins Mohr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen Crimmins Mohr

Naples - Eileen Crimmins Mohr, passed on August 19, 2020 in Naples, FL. She is survived by her husband Chris of 58 years. Eileen was a 1957 graduate of Dickinson High School in Jersey City, NJ, and was employed for 35 years by AT&T as an District Manager. Eileen is survived by her nieces Susan (Kevin) Hegarty and their daughter Maura and Maureen (Bill) Thorton and their children Kelley and Christopher. She is also survived by her nephews James, Brendan and Michael Joyce. Eileen is predeceased by her sister Marilyn and her niece Kathleen Joyce. Donations may be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples FL, and To St. Judes. Cremation has been entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Tr., N (239)261-1767.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beachwood Society
4444 Tamiami Trl N.
Naples , FL 34103
(239) 261-1767
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beachwood Society

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved