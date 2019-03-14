Services
St Mark's Episcopal Church
1101 N Collier Blvd
Marco Island, FL 34145
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Marco Island, FL
Eileen Marshall Obituary
Eileen Marshall

Newburyport, MA

Eileen Elizabeth Marshall, 76, of Naples, Florida passed away, March 8, 2019, due to cardiac complications. She was born to parents Thomas and Lillian Coleman, November 19th, 1942 in Newburyport, MA. Eileen graduated from Newburyport High School and studied music theory at Harvard University and Boston College.

She was married to Alfred

Marshall in 1961. Eileen is survived by her two children: Diane Zimm of New York; David Marshall of Oklahoma, son-in-law Michael Zimm, and daughter-in-law Rebecca

Marshall. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Julia, Eric, Reid, and Owen, as well as her sisters; Janet

Martin, Alice Henning, Mary Jennell, and her brother Donald

Coleman.

Eileen was an accomplished musician and music teacher for over 50 years. She began playing full masses at the Immaculate Conception Parish Catholic Church,

Newburyport, MA at the age of 12. She continued her church work throughout her life as director for both

children and adult choirs. She taught private piano and voice lessons and was very proud to be a member of the

Naples Philharmonic, Naples, FL. Her most recent position

at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Marco Island, FL, brought her tremendous happiness and joy.

Her charitable work was extensive. She sponsored

children in Guatemala through CFCA by providing

educational opportunities.

Her endless energy and never-ending encouragement touched countless lives. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

A service will be held on Saturday April 27th 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, on Marco Island, FL.

In lieu of sending flowers, the family would appreciate that donations be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church

1101 N. Collier Blvd.

Marco Island, FL 34145
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019
