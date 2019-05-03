Services
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Eileen Maud Iversen


Eileen Maud Iversen Obituary
Eileen Maud Iversen

Naples, FL

Eileen Maud Iversen (1925-2019) passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Eileen was born on June 6, 1925 in Waterford CT, to Julia Frances

Murphy of Valentia Island,

Ireland and Thomas Francis

O'Shaughnessy of Galway, Ireland. Eileen passed away peacefully and with grace in Naples Florida where she and her husband, CAPT James Richard Iversen (Deceased), retired.

Eileen was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, who also passed way in Naples, FL on February 15, 2017 at the age of 92, and their infant daughter Eileen Maureen Iversen. She is survived by their son James R. Iversen Jr. and three daughters Robin E. Hill, Wendy D. Iversen and Shawn L. Bising and six grandchildren. A funeral service, followed by a luncheon reception in Eileen's honor, will be held on May 23rd at 11:00 am at the Fuller Funeral Home, 4735 Tamiami Trail East, Naples FL, 34112. Final committal will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA where she will be interred with Jim at a later date. For additional

information and online tributes, visit the Fuller Funeral Home website at: https://www.fullernaples.com/tributes.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 3, 2019
