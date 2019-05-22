Services
Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
4735 Tamiami Trail East
Naples , FL 34112
(239) 417-5000
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
4735 Tamiami Trail East
Naples , FL 34112
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Iversen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Maud Iversen


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eileen Maud Iversen Obituary
Eileen Maud Iversen

Naples, FL

Eileen Maud Iversen (1925 - 2019) passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 93 years. The funeral service, will be held TOMORROW, Thursday, May 23rd at 11:00 am at the Fuller Funeral Home, 4735 Tamiami Trail East, Naples FL, 34112, followed by a luncheon reception in Eileen's honor. For additional information and online tributes, visit the Fuller Funeral Home website at: https://www.FullerNaples.com/tributes.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
Download Now