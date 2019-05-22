|
Eileen Maud Iversen
Naples, FL
Eileen Maud Iversen (1925 - 2019) passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 93 years. The funeral service, will be held TOMORROW, Thursday, May 23rd at 11:00 am at the Fuller Funeral Home, 4735 Tamiami Trail East, Naples FL, 34112, followed by a luncheon reception in Eileen's honor. For additional information and online tributes, visit the Fuller Funeral Home website at: https://www.FullerNaples.com/tributes.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 22, 2019