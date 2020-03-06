|
|
Eileen Stenquist Nix
Eileen Stenquist Nix passed away peacefully on the morning of March 4, 2020. She spent her final days surrounded by her loving family. There will be a celebration for Eileen on March 14 at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Naples.
Eileen is survived by her daughters and son-in-law - Heidi Nix, Greta Weeks, Kris Weeks; grandchildren - Hunter Martin, Dalton Martin, Tina Krum, Hannah Krum, Nathan Hunt; nephew and nieces - Eric Carrillo, Asha Stenquist, Jaya Stenquist; sister, sister-in-law and brother - Vicky Carrillo, Nancy Misra, Brian Stenquist.
Eileen was an energetic, intelligent woman with a deep abiding faith in heaven. She is there now with her mother, father, brother-in-law and many close friends who have led the way.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020