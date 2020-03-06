Services
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
777 Mooring Line Dr
Naples, FL 34102
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Naples, FL
Eileen Stenquist Nix

Eileen Stenquist Nix Obituary
Eileen Stenquist Nix

Eileen Stenquist Nix passed away peacefully on the morning of March 4, 2020. She spent her final days surrounded by her loving family. There will be a celebration for Eileen on March 14 at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Naples.

Eileen is survived by her daughters and son-in-law - Heidi Nix, Greta Weeks, Kris Weeks; grandchildren - Hunter Martin, Dalton Martin, Tina Krum, Hannah Krum, Nathan Hunt; nephew and nieces - Eric Carrillo, Asha Stenquist, Jaya Stenquist; sister, sister-in-law and brother - Vicky Carrillo, Nancy Misra, Brian Stenquist.

Eileen was an energetic, intelligent woman with a deep abiding faith in heaven. She is there now with her mother, father, brother-in-law and many close friends who have led the way.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
