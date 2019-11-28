|
Eileen T. Mills
Eileen T. Mills, age 85, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 while residing at American House in Bonita Springs, Florida. She was born in the Whitestone section of the Bronx, NY. and was the youngest of three children. After graduating from high school, she graduated from Good Counsel College (currently Pace University) in White Plains, NY.
Eileen leaves behind her loving and devoted husband John Mills, sisters Mary Park (deceased), Patricia Long and her seven children, children John Mills, Jr., Susan Anderson, Laura Mills and two grandchildren.
Eileen will be remembered for her extensive dedication to teaching and health and fitness. She loved traveling, cycling, dancing, playing tennis with friends and most importantly, the time spent with her children and grandchildren. Her family will miss her spunky personality and comedic antics throughout the years.
During the week of December 23rd, flowers and candles will be displayed in memory of our mother at St. Leo's Church in Bonita Springs, Florida. A private ceremony has been planned for immediate family. Donations can be made to the loving and caring facility, Hope Hospice, located at 27200 Imperial Parkway, Bonita Springs, FL, 34135.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019