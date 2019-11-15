|
Eileen Theresa Mills
Bonita Springs - Eileen Theresa Mills passed on September 26, 2018. She was 85 years old and a sparkle of life to the end.
The youngest of 3 girls, she was the daughter of Irish immigrants. She grew up in the Whitestone area of the Bronx, New York and began her colorful exploration of life.
Eileen attended Good Counsel College and had maintained her friendships to the end. She was drawn to education and happily pursued a career in Teaching. She taught grammar school and her emphasis on education was instilled in her children and all of us are very appreciative of that.
Throughout her life, Eileen's infectious, friendly personality and sense of humor were appreciated by all of those she met.
She and her husband John retired to Naples, FL and resided in Bonita Springs through their later years.
She is survived by her husband John Christopher Mills, and her children, Laura Cytrynowicz, Susan Andersen and John C. Mills Jr., and grandchildren Matthew and Peter Cytrynowicz.
Per Eileen's wishes a private family service will be held. Please share a donation with the in her memory.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19, 2019