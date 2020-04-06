|
Eileen Therese Smith
Naples - Eileen Therese Smith, 68 of Naples, Florida passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Eileen was born in Yonkers, NY to the late Marjorie and William Powers. She graduated Sacred Heart High School in 1969, where she met the love of her life and her husband of 47 years, Greg Smith.
Eileen and Greg were married in 1973 and raised their two daughters, Carolyn and Allison, in Yonkers, North Salem, NY, and Basking Ridge, NJ. Eileen worked as an administrator in the Pediatrics Department at Morristown Memorial Hospital before the couple retired to Naples. Eileen was an avid reader, golden retriever dog lover, and travel enthusiast who enjoyed a life full of love, laughter, and family.
She is survived by her husband Greg, Carolyn and Jon Elmi of Darien, CT, Allison and Michael Verost of Hoboken, NJ, five grandchildren, three sisters: Karen Troy of Boston, MA, Laura Daddino of Frisco, TX, and Gina Orlando of Ghent, NY, a sister-in-law Diane Fortier of Aiken, SC, and many lifelong friends.
A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020