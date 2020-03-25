|
Elaine Elizabeth Vosburg
Alexandria, VA - Elaine Elizabeth Vosburg (nee Fredricks), 93, passed away in Alexandria, VA on March 21, 2020. Elaine was married to the late Karl William "Bill" Vosburg for fifty-eight years. Elaine is survived by four of her six children: Linda Marie Javorski (Joe), Carol Ann Horn (John), Elizabeth Louise Welsh (Mark), Pamela Jeanne Tirrito (Bob). She was predeceased by her daughter, Trisha Marie Knuth (Tim), and her son, John Jay Vosburg (Ellen).
Elaine had 17 grandchildren, Jennifer Marino, Jamie Deppe, Joseph Javorski, Kathryn Coneway, Kimberly Fazio, Brian Horn, Mark Welsh, John Welsh, Matthew Welsh, Liz Beechinor, T.J. Knuth, Billy Knuth, Patrick Knuth, Robert Tirrito, Christopher Tirrito, and Michael Tirrito, She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Brianne Marie Knuth. Elaine also had twenty-three great grandchildren.
Born in New York City, Elaine graduated from Cathedral High School in New York. After graduation she worked for IBM. She met Bill Vosburg during WWII. Bill grew up on a dairy farm in East Smithfield, PA, joined the US Navy, and was sent to Navy Flight Engineer School in Jackson Heights. He served in the Pacific and they married right after the war. After his discharge from the Navy, Bill became a flight engineer for American Airlines. His first assignment was Boston, Ma and they bought a small Cape Cod house in Natick. Later Bill was transferred to New York and they settled in Oyster Bay where they raised their growing family.
Once the children left home, and Bill retired, they started spending their winters in Naples, Florida. They lived in a golf community six months of the year and thoroughly enjoyed the golf, the beach, and many good friends. They also loved to travel and visit their children and grandchildren both here and abroad.
Elaine was an award winning artist who painted over 200 works in oil and acrylics. Her paintings reside in the homes of family and friends throughout the United States. She won numerous awards for her paintings to include the prestigious Salmagundi award. Her subjects are varied and include florals, sailing ships, grandchildren, country scenes, and still life.
Elaine was a devout Catholic. She attended mass and was active in the choir and guild of St. Dominic Church in Oyster Bay for much of her life. After moving full time to Naples, FL, she became actively engaged in all aspects of the golf community, from fashion shows and golf events to beautification projects and art shows. Those who knew Elaine knew of her love for Bill, her family, the beach, birds, seashells, and flowers. She was a beautiful, creative soul with boundless energy, enthusiasm, and a love for life that will continue to live on in her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
A memorial service and Arlington burial will be scheduled as soon as the current restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:
Naples Heritage Country Club
ATTN: The Beautification Committee
8150 Heritage Club Way
Naples, FL 34112
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020