Elaine L. Buscemi
Naples - Elaine L. Buscemi 71, of Naples, FL died Monday, November 9, 2020 at her residence after a valiant 17-month fight with pancreatic cancer. Elaine was born on June 15, 1949, in Teaneck, New Jersey a daughter of the late Ralph J. and Mary M. (née Petretti) Liberti. She had been a resident of Naples for the past 20 years coming from Wyckoff, New Jersey.
In 1971, Elaine graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University where she earned her Bachelor's degree in education. From 1972 thought 2000 she was a teacher at various schools throughout New Jersey including St. Paul School, Wendell School and Maywood Avenue Elementary School in Maywood, NJ. She was never one to sit idle and returned to school at William Paterson University in Wayne, NJ and in 1989 earned her Master's degree in Special Education.
After moving to Naples in 2000, she was a teacher at Oak Ridge Middle School, Royal Palm Academy and Saint Elizabeth Seton School. In 2000, she was recognized as the Special Education Teacher of the Year. She was an avid bridge player and a member of the bridge group at the Strand. She was also a member of the Friends of the Library.
Elaine was a parishioner at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and also served as a catechist at St. John for the past 5 years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Michael A. Buscemi; son, Michael John Buscemi; daughter, Amanda M. Norton and her husband, Matthew and 3 beloved grandchildren, Hailey Norton, Colby Norton and Lexi Norton all of Naples, FL. She is also survived by her sister, Deborah Hutchings and her husband, Alan of Silver City, NM and her niece, Brett Schomer.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 12:00 noon at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 625 111th Ave. No., Naples, FL with Fr. Paul D'Angelo, officiating.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elaine be made to Avow Hospice 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105
To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences, please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
.
Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.