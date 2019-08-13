|
Eldon Robert
"Bud" Tash
Naples - Bud went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Bud retired after 30 years with AT&T and ran two successful communications businesses for several years following. He and his wife of 42 years, Jenifer, enjoyed retirement in Blowing Rock, NC and Naples, FL since 1995. He then used his favorite hobby of photography doing real estate photography in Naples until very recently.
Bud is survived by his wife, Jenifer; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jeff and Felice Parent; three nieces, Katherine Parent, Susan Parent and Beth (Will) McMillian; and a great niece, Molly McMillian.
A memorial services is being planned at a future date. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019