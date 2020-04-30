|
Eleanor E. Mooney
Naples, FL - Eleanor E. Mooney, 94, of Naples, FL passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, April 28. She was married to the late Edmund J. Mooney for fifty years. Born in College Point, New York Eleanor was raised, a first generation American of German descent, in Teaneck, NJ where her father owned a barber shop. Her sister, Anne, is deceased and her brother, John Szehi, lives in New Hampshire.
Eleanor is best remembered by friends and family for her thoughtfulness toward others, her indomitable spirit, and generous nature. She loved her family and radiated graciousness, fairness, and good manners, setting the bar high for the rest of us. Her love of craft and art was inspiring. Active throughout her life, she enjoyed gardening, tennis, and golf. Eleanor and Ed were founding members of Windstar Golf Club where Eleanor started the Women's Nine Hole Golf League. Her friendships were many and remembrances are flowing in with abundant kindness.
After working in New York City during the war, Eleanor helped her husband run his business in Little Falls, NJ until raising her five children in Pines Lake NJ, then moving first to Mountain Lakes, NJ as the family grew and then raising her family in West Bloomfield, MI. Naples became her much loved home when Ed retired.
The family is very grateful to Eleanor's daughter, Nancy for her devoted caregiving to our mother and grandmother at the end of her life.
Eleanor is survived by her children and their families: Susan Szurek and husband Philip; Paul Mooney; Tim Mooney and wife Zumi Potts; Tom Mooney; and Nancy Mooney. Her six grandchildren: Rusty Szurek and wife Emily Hoffman; Emily Szurek Ryner and husband Cory; Scott Szurek and wife Lindsey; Heather Mooney; Hailey Mooney and husband Steve Ross; and Erica Mooney. Also of great joy to Eleanor were her nine great grandchildren; Andrew, Jacob, Catherine, Will (Emily); Jackson, Madison (Rusty); Heath, Zelda (Scott); and Josephine (Hailey)
Eleanor's family are mourning her death, but the current environment has prevented them from receiving guests as they would prefer. The family would like to thank all those friends and extended family members who sent their prayers and support during this time. A memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eleanor's memory to St. Matthews House of Naples. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020