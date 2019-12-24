|
Eleanor V. Steichen
Naples - Eleanor V. Steichen 86, of Naples, FL, passed away on December 22, 2019. She was born November 7, 1933 in Park Ridge, IL a daughter of the late Chester F. and Elizabeth Galezio. She had been a resident of Estero since 1991 coming from Minneapolis, MN.She received her Bachelor's degree from Marquette University in 1955 and she was a former school teacher. Eleanor was an avid bridge player and a fan of mystery novels. She loved her family and loved every day of her life.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 63 years, John D. Steichen, their three children, Pete Steichen, Thomas Steichen, and Elizabeth (Dolly) Steichen-Lowery; nine grandchildren, her brother; Chester Galezio and her sister; Barb Barreca.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John Steichen and her daughter, Barbara Mikes.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home 28300 Tamiami Trail South, Bonita Springs, FL.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mound, MN. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow.
To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
