Eleanor Y. Shireling
Naples, Florida - Eleanor Y. Shireling, 92, of Naples, FL, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Formerly of Grand Rapids, MI, she became a seasonal resident of Naples in 1980 with her husband and best friend Jack E. Shireling (deceased 2006) and later became a permanent resident. She was born December 20, 1927 in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Wayne H. and Florence (nee Yeiter) Young.
LE, as she was known to most, graduated from Miami of Ohio; a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She was an avid tennis player and golfer. LE and Jack were the social chairs at the Club at Pelican Bay, creating many one-of-a-kind events. She was also an instructor for Ikebana and Ikenobo in Naples. As a supporting member of the Naples Philharmonic and regular season ticket holder, LE enjoyed attending many performances. She was trained as a Stephens Minister and long-time member of Moorings Presbyterian. She was a devoted reader, cribbage and bridge player. She and Jack were original residents of Marbella in Pelican Bay where she became the Social Chair. She planned the craziest of events that are still talked about today. If you asked her fellow residents, all would say that she had the most infectious laugh. LE was always willing to lend a hand; she was always generous with her time and talents. She was that person who delivered soup to a sick friend and a turkey dinner to church every year so others could celebrate.
Mrs. Shireling is survived her loving daughters, Julie (Dennis) Blanton of Naples, FL, Janet Adams of Mesquite, TX and Carolyn (Tim) Moerland of Grand Rapids; her brother Richard (Barbara) Young of Grand Rapids; and nephews, Douglas (Kim) Young, Bruce Young, Laura Young of Grand Rapids; John (Angela) Shireling of San Diego, CA; and three cherished grandchildren, John Adams, Whitney Blanton and Mark Adams.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack (aka. Jumbo & Mr. Wonderful) in 2006.
The family would like to extend their gratitude for the extraordinary care given by the nurses of The Cove in the Marbella.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Avow Hospice, Inc. of Naples, FL, www.avowcares.org
.
Online condolences may be offered at www.FullerNaples.com
.