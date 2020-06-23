Eleanore M. BladichNaples - Eleanore Mae Bladich, 83, passed away June 20, 2020. Eleanore was born in Detroit, Michigan to Carl and Jean Kraske on September 8, 1936. She was an only child, but part of a large extended family, who enjoyed most of Eleanore's early life in Lexington, Michigan. Eleanore graduated from Edwin Denby High School in Detroit, Michigan, and married Gary R. Bladich on August 20, 1955.Gary and Eleanore met as teenagers, and went on to enjoy almost 65 years of marriage. After their marriage, they lived in Germany while Gary served in the Army of Occupation. They moved to Naples, FL in 1970 and resided in Pine Ridge ever since. Eleanore was a wonderful homemaker, Mother, wife and friend to everyone. She loved being a Mom and many of her children's friends thought of her as a second Mom. She and Gary loved to travel, cruise and enjoyed their time at their home in the Florida Keys. They were avid Everblades fans, and missed only a handful of home games since the team's inception. In the last several years it was difficult for Eleanore to leave the home, but with Gary's loving devotion and care, they were able to enjoy those years together.Eleanore is survived by her three children; James C. Bladich (Penny) of Oakton, Virginia; Nancy J. Gibbs of Naples, Florida; and Douglas J. Bladich (Heather) of Naples, Florida. She delighted in the company of her three teenage grandsons; Stuart, Ryan and Wyatt. Her care-giver, Carolina Fernandez, has become a part of her family over the last 16 years.The family wishes to thank the wonderful physicians, nurses and staff of Physician's Regional Hospital.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army in Eleanore's memory.The family will be holding a private service to celebrate her life.Online condolences may be made at