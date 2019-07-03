|
Elisabeth Anne Grieble
Largo - Elisabeth Anne Grieble 85, of Largo Florida, passed away on June 29th, 2019. She was born on March 25th 1934 to late Arthur (Morris) and Ruby Stickels in Kent, England. Elisabeth was an accomplished nurse, had a wonderful sense of humor, and loved to travel and experience all different cultures. She was an avid bridge player and loved to read and swim. Elisabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Hans George Grieble. Elisabeth was a loving mother to late Hans Morris Grieble, and surviving Madeleine Grieble and Norman Grieble. She is survived by granddaughters Ashley Grieble, Jorie Grieble, Lindsay Grieble, and Cassandra Grieble, mother Kathleen Grieble; Nicole Grieble and Alexandria Grieble, mother Sandra Resendiz; Lindsay (Mark) Ramme, and Kate Hinkle, mother Jane Grieble; and great granddaughters Gabriella Sotelo, Aubrey Wittenborn, Madison Hinkle, and Riley Hinkle. Elisabeth's final wishes were to be cremated, and have her ashes interned next to her son, Hans Grieble, at East Elfers Cemetery in New Port Richey, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Doctors without Boarders Foundation, a charity Elisabeth was passionate about. Donations can be made at: https://www.msf.org/donate
Published in Naples Daily News on July 3, 2019