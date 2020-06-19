Elissa Goldstein

Elissa GoldsteinElissa Goldstein, my wife and best friend for over 48 years, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19th, just 2 days before what would have been her 80th birthday.In addition to me, Elissa is survived by my children Deborah Goldstein (Amy Kemper) and Lisa Veyka (Jim Murray) and our beloved grandsons, Evan Goldstein and Sean Murray. She is also survived by our beloved cousins Debbie and Jimmy Karesh and Carol and David Shulman.Elissa was born to Frieda and Murray Gordon and had an older sister Marilyn Levine who predeceased her. Elissa's other relatives include Leonard Levine, our brother-in-law and our nephew, David Levine.Since coming to Florida as snowbirds 25 years ago and full-time 13 years, ago Elissa and I have been actively involved in many community organizations, both individually and together. Elissa was an Officer of Hadassah, a Director of the Coalition for Quality Education and an Officer and Director of the Naples Council of Jewish Women.Elissa was also an Officer and Director of PFLAG Naples, where she co-chaired the PFLAG Interfaith Convocation. The Convocation was an event that PFLAG Naples held annually for 10 years to demonstrate that you can be both LGBTQ and a person of faith. She also served and worked on a number of committees, sometimes as chair. Despite all this, she still found time for her Mah Jongg and bridge.No memorial service is planned at this time because of Covid. Donations in Elissa's memory may be made to PFLAG Naples, Box 990433, Naples, FL 34116, Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105 or whatever charity you prefer.