|
|
Elizabeth Ann (Martin) Countie
Danvers, MA - Betty Countie died peacefully on the morning of April 15th at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born on July 31st, Betty was the first child of the late J. Alfred and Jeanette T. Martin of South Lowell, Massachusetts and sister to Roger and Jerry Martin. Betty was the beloved wife of her one and only love, William (Bill) Gregory Countie.
Betty was an accomplished soprano and student at Merrimack College (Class of 1956) when she caught the eye of her future husband Bill (Class of 1954). Together, Betty and Bill harmonized for 63 years, settling in Danvers, Massachusetts with their family of five children, and retiring during the winter season at their second home in Naples, Florida.
Betty led a rich life of love and genuine dedication to her family. Betty is survived by her husband Bill and their children, Bill & Anne Marie Countie, Kathy & Jim Ciman, Ann & Cliff Carman, Maureen & David Benson and Matthew & Jill Countie. Betty was the best and most dedicated Grammy to her seven grandkids, Daryl Popper, Emily Benson, Audrey Carman, Daniel Benson, William Countie, Grace Countie and Kyle Countie.
Betty's lifelong talents on stage continued to shine throughout retirement. Betty was a savvy cribbage player - taking all comers - and she looked forward to bridge, Mah Jhong and golf matches with her dear friends and community at Foxfire Country Club in Naples. No one ever went hungry in the Countie Family and according to her beloved grandkids, there was no better chocolate chip cookie than Grammy's!
Betty waged a brave battle against Parkinson's disease, which ultimately silenced her beautiful voice. Betty is missed dearly by her family, friends and all those who were lucky to know her. In dedication of Betty's passion for music and song, our family shares support for the Parkinson's Foundation New England Chapter- Parkinson's Fitness.
Please join us in our continued efforts to fight this heartbreaking disease by making a donation in honor of Betty Countie to the Parkinson's Fitness, c/o Keith and Linda Hall, 46 Britannica Circle, Salem, MA 01970, www.parkinsonsfitness.org.
A Mass will be held at Saint Mary of the Annunciation Church in Danvers, MA followed by a celebration of Betty's life at her Danvers home this summer. Arrangements are by C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers Square. To leave a condolence and for updated service information, please visit www.Lyonsfuneral.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2020