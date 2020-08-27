1/1
Elizabeth Ann Hurley
Elizabeth Ann Hurley

Naples - Elizabeth Ann (Sherlock) Hurley, age 72, passed away unexpectedly at Physicians Regional Hospital in Naples, FL on Wednesday, July 29th due to complications from the Covid-19 virus. She was the beloved wife of Michael J. Hurley, with whom she shared 48 wonderful years of marriage.

Born in Lynn, MA on August 5, 1947, she was a daughter of the late James F. and Elizabeth M. (O'Connor) Sherlock. Elizabeth graduated from Our Lady of Nazareth Academy in Wakefield, and then went on to receive her Associate's Degree in General Studies. Following her education, she went on to work various different jobs, but her most important one was mother and wife to her family.

In her free time, Elizabeth loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed nothing more than being a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Along with her dear husband, Elizabeth is survived by her two children, Brian M. Hurley and his wife Kerry L. Bergeron of Marblehead, and Colleen E. Hurley of Naples FL; her grandchildren, Cole M. Hurley, Shannon E. Hurley, Liam K. Hurley, and Declan J. Hurley; her four siblings, James F. Sherlock and his wife Mary, William H. Sherlock and his wife Mary, Robert S. Sherlock and his wife Janice, and Glenn P. Sherlock and his wife Lisa; her sisters-in-law, Ellen R. Hurley and her husband Andrew, and Karen Callanan, as well as many other dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Elizabeth was the sister of the late Daniel M. Sherlock.

Arrangements: Services were handled by the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, Lynn, MA. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Elizabeth's honor may be made to a charity close to your heart. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com.




Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home
AUG
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady, Star of the Sea Church
Funeral services provided by
Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home
157 Maple Street
Lynn, MA 01904
7815993901
1 entry
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cuffe McGinn Funeral Home
