Elizabeth Ann Hurley
Naples - Elizabeth Ann (Sherlock) Hurley, age 72, passed away unexpectedly at Physicians Regional Hospital in Naples, FL on Wednesday, July 29th due to complications from the Covid-19 virus. She was the beloved wife of Michael J. Hurley, with whom she shared 48 wonderful years of marriage.
Born in Lynn, MA on August 5, 1947, she was a daughter of the late James F. and Elizabeth M. (O'Connor) Sherlock. Elizabeth graduated from Our Lady of Nazareth Academy in Wakefield, and then went on to receive her Associate's Degree in General Studies. Following her education, she went on to work various different jobs, but her most important one was mother and wife to her family.
In her free time, Elizabeth loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed nothing more than being a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Along with her dear husband, Elizabeth is survived by her two children, Brian M. Hurley and his wife Kerry L. Bergeron of Marblehead, and Colleen E. Hurley of Naples FL; her grandchildren, Cole M. Hurley, Shannon E. Hurley, Liam K. Hurley, and Declan J. Hurley; her four siblings, James F. Sherlock and his wife Mary, William H. Sherlock and his wife Mary, Robert S. Sherlock and his wife Janice, and Glenn P. Sherlock and his wife Lisa; her sisters-in-law, Ellen R. Hurley and her husband Andrew, and Karen Callanan, as well as many other dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Elizabeth was the sister of the late Daniel M. Sherlock.
Arrangements: Services were handled by the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, Lynn, MA. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Elizabeth's honor may be made to a charity close to your heart. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com
