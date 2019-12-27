|
|
Elizabeth Anne Ward
Naples - On Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019, Elizabeth Anne Ward, loving wife and mother of three, passed away at Avow Hospice in Naples, Florida at the age of 75. Elizabeth was born in East Liverpool, Ohio to, James Lowe and Jean (Ramshaw) Lowe.
She attended East Liverpool High School where she grew close to Jennings Allen Ward. They attended the senior prom together and dated while he served in the US Air Force. On September 11 th of 1965, they were married and lived in Columbus, Ohio, where she studied at the Riverside-White Cross School of Nursing. She and Jennings started their family; they had two sons, Andrew and Ian, and a daughter, Julie.
Elizabeth and her family moved to Naples, Florida in 1984, where she began working for Naples Community Hospital as a nurse. She eventually transferred to NCH North Naples Hospital and became a charge nurse in the ER. Working at the hospital allowed her to make many lifelong friends while helping those in need. She was an avid quilter, an enthusiastic gardener, a baker who supplied her neighborhood with treats. Elizabeth was a proud and dedicated grandmother to her granddaughters, Emily and Grace.
Services for Elizabeth will be held at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens on January 4 th. Friends and family may gather at 3 pm to celebrate her life. A simple service for her will take place at 4 pm. The family has requested that those who attend do so in casual attire.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019