|
|
Elizabeth B. Flowers
Naples - Elizabeth B. Flowers (Betty) 95, of Naples FL, entered into eternal sleep July 31, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Keene, NH on October 17, 1923 the only child of Roy and Ilse Cook. Before graduating from Northampton School of Business, she worked at a radio station in Keene NH, and then retired from the law firm of Robinson Donovan Madden and Barry PC.(Springfield, MA) She and her husband Bill were "snowbirds" and spent their summers in Somers, CT. Elizabeth loved good music, dancing, socializing, swimming and animals. Young at heart with a great sense of humor just weeks before passing danced the night away to a live band. Her greatest joys were Sunday dinner with her family, and spending quality time with her grandchildren. A wonderful neighbor and friend to all that knew her. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband of more than 50 years Bill J. Flowers, the father of her children John F. Willard Jr., and her son Robert R. Willard. Survivors include her daughter Ilse M. Jouette of Sherman Oaks, CA. Her son John F. Willard lll (wife Christine) of Naples, FL. Her grandchildren Jennifer Willard and David Willard of Springfield, MA, Kimberly Woods and Bryan Willard of Naples, FL. She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren and her beloved cat and companion "Tommy".
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 24, 2019